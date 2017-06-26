Grief-stricken widow hangs self

–mere weeks after husband’s death

THE TURKEYEN nursery school teacher who was found lying atop her dead husband in early June at their Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara apartment, reportedly took her own life early Monday morning.

Police Public Relations Officer,Jairam Ramlakhan told the Guyana Chronicle that Cindy Dawson’s lifeless body was found by one of her siblings hanging from an electrical cord at their parents’ Charity River Dam home on the Essequibo Coast, where she’d gone to recuperate after her husband died.

The gruesome discovery was reportedly made at around 05:00hrs by the 28-year-old woman’s brother, who told the police that when he retired to bed at about 23:00hrs on Sunday night, after watching television with his sister, he had no inkling it would be the last time he would see her alive.

He told the police that while his sister did not show any indication she was contemplating suicide, she was understandably depressed after losing her husband, Kevin Dawson, to typhoid and malaria.

The 35-year-old miner had died at the couple’s home after a prolonged illness, and his disconsolate wife was found in a semi-conscious state, after she did not show up for work and calls to her cellphone went unanswered.

The discovery was made by the landlady who went to check on the couple after not seeing them for a few days. Cindy Dawson was admitted to the GPHC for treatment and was later discharged.

Police opined that the man may have died between June 3 – 5, 2017, but a neighbour put his death to closer to May 31, since that was the last day she’d heard him vomiting.

A post mortem confirmed that he’d died of typhoid and malaria.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the couple had gotten married just last year; that the husband worked in the interior and would return home only for the August and Christmas holidays.