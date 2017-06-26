Girls’ night-out turns tragic

–leaves one dead, five injured

A GIRLS’ night out turned tragic on Saturday when the car in which they were travelling became involved in an accident in the vicinity of Liliendaal, on the Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 36-year-old, Debra Pompey of Belle West, Canal Number 2, West Bank Demerara.

The accident, which rendered injured the five other occupants of the ill-fated vehicle, among them the driver, reportedly occurred at around 23:40hrs on Saturday.

According to the police, based on their investigations, motorcar PSS 7195 was proceeding west along the embankment when the driver, 27-year-old Tecona Welcome, lost control of the wheel.

Among those injured when the car crashed into the southern rail of the westernmost of the two bridges at Liliendaal were 20-year-old Rodlyn Grace of Blygezeight Gardens; 18-year-old Shameica Martin of Beterverwagting, ECD; the deceased’s 26-year-old sister, Tushana Hubbard; and 30-year-old Saskiya Boyer of Lodge.

According to the police, all four of the injured girls are institutionalsied at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but Welcome, who suffered a fractured left arm, was discharged and is assisting with the investigation.

A breathalyser test found that she was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

When the Guyana Chronicle paid a visit to the home of the deceased, Pompey’s distressed mother, Ms Jennifer Clyne, said both of her daughters were in high spirits when they left home that evening.

“The last I know they were at a bridal shower with their friends,” she said, “but around midnight, I got a call from a guy who said that my daughters were in an accident.”

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that Pompey was already dead when her mother arrived at the hospital. And though both of her sister’s legs are broken, her condition is listed as stable.

Pompey, a former employee of Medicare Pharmacy, was neither married, nor had any children.

A police source has confirmed that the four other girls who were injured are also in stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital soon.