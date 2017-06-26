A SOPHIA resident was found dead on Saturday night on the ‘C’ Field, Sophia Access Road, Greater Georgetown.
Dead is 49-year-old Trevor Dublin, called ‘Corner Man’, of Lot 385 ‘C’ Field Sophia. According to the police, Dublin, who was shot in the chest, was found at around 22:00hrs by a mobile police patrol.
The body, which bore a single wound to the left side of the chest, was clad in a dark-coloured shirt, long blue jeans and a black long-boots. Lying next to it was a knife and a toque.
The deceased, an ex-serviceman, had been employed with BK International.
An ‘E’ Field resident is in police custody assisting with the investigation.
Ex-serviceman shot dead in Sophia
