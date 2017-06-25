I have not heard anything from NIS

Dear Editor,

I RECENTLY migrated to the USA. Before I left Guyana in January, I visited the NIS New Amsterdam Office and requested that it was my desire to continue paying my NIS Contributions (voluntary). Over the past years of employment, I made the required (752) contributions to the scheme. The N/A employee had me fill a form to continue paying voluntarily and said it has to be sent to GT to be approved and I will hear back from NIS as to how I would be paying.

To date, I have not heard anything from the scheme and I would like to know what is going on. Months have passed and there have been no payments. Can somebody look into this matter?

Leon Suseran