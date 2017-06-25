Allegations of non-consultation

CONCERNS expressed by the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) over the last two weeks, that as a party it is being left out in governance, and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), to which it belongs, has not met since the coalition entered government (May 2015) have been the proverbial talk of the town.

Even if it is seen as convenient politics on the WPA’s part to now be speaking about non-consultation, given the recent re-assignment of co-leader Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, and similar claim of non-consultation in the first ministerial appointment, society would find the information hard to ignore. The statement too that some WPA members are mulling the idea of the party withdrawing from the coalition sends a signal of a sense of rejection or power play. Undeniably, what cannot be ignored is that dissenting views on approaches and governance within the coalition are deserving of attention.

Last Sunday’s editorial dealt with the challenges of coalition politics, looked at it within the context of our political reality, and what are likely to be encountered. Since the WPA’s press conference last Monday, though it has committed to remain in the coalition and government, it had reiterated its perception and concern about non-consultation. President David Granger has since said that the WPA, like all parties, is important to the coalition and has a presence and input in the government. He also rejected the claims that the party is being sidelined.

In the meantime, it is encouraging to note that the APNU leadership has committed to meet next month. The WPA and arguably others would look forward to each member of the partnership being able to ventilate and hopefully resolve their differences. The consent to meeting in itself could signal the commitment of the coalition to work together and more so, govern as a collective.

The Alliance For Change last month established a Special Committee to study the Cummingsburg Accord, with the aim of identifying areas which may require strengthening and updating along with discussions and negotiation with the APNU.

The coalition came together because the party felt as a unified force they presented a stronger challenge to the PPP/C and would be meeting the public’s desire for united government. President Granger during the last Public Interest Programme said the 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE) will aid in determining approval of the government’s performance. Having lost most of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils in 2016, it is reasonable to assume that the President may be thinking that winning is doable, but requires running on a record of achievement.

In coalitions, groups come with various numerical strength and election victories are only secured based on numbers. As the small parties demand respect, including consultation, they too carry corresponding responsibility to expand their membership and support to bring about victory. The last any should want to be construed is that it is comfortable in its size, riding on the backs of others, and at the same time wanting to dictate and dominate.

Our electoral system is Proportional Representation (PR) as against First-Past-The-Poll, whereby post-election coalitions could be formed, and the numerical support of individual contesting party would have been known. In our PR and pre-coalition system, where the parties have not worked out a percentage formula based on past electorate representation, it allows for making and giving any demands, not necessarily based on public support (i.e. votes) and which elections are about.

It may be useful in the consultation process and to minimise discontent for the leaders within the coalition examining the feasibility of arriving at a formula that is more evidence-based to what currently exists. The benefit of this can minimise allegation of exclusion and domination.

Ours is a culture in which differences are resolved through dialogue and every government has campaigned about its importance in governing. Where allegations are being made that when in government political parties/groups ignore dialogue and in opposition seek it, when it is ensured that irrespective of the political divide or who are involved, Guyanese are better off.