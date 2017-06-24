Shoplifter nabbed after baby formula falls from under dress

ONE of two alleged serial shoplifters is in police custody, while the other is being pursued following an incident at GST #3 Supermarket, located at Annandale Market Road, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday night.

The business, formerly Pepsi Supermarket is managed by a Chinese couple who was able to fight off the shoplifters, who fled and left behind the motorcar they arrived in on Thursday night.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus told the Guyana Chronicle that they are trying to ascertain in whose name the car PTT 8249, a brown Premio is registered to and as such it is lodged with the police.

However, the Guyana Chronicle understands that the car is registered to one Joycelyn Laurie of Laing Avenue, Georgetown. Brutus also confirmed that one of the three alleged thieves is in custody and efforts are being made to apprehend the others, including a woman.

Brutus related that the alleged shoplifter in custody has been identified as Robert Beckles of 45 Victory Valley, Linden, who is out on bail for robbery under arms, simple larceny and carjacking. He reportedly got out of jail a month ago and is known to police in ‘E’ Division and its environs.

The Commander stated that he was picked up by the police patrol at about 20:50hrs on Thursday night, while he was walking aimlessly in Annandale. He reportedly told cops he was heading to Eastville, the neighbouring village and a search of his person unearthed the keys to the motorcar, which they abandoned on the Annandale Public Road.

Beckles claimed he and the others rented the car from a dealer in the city and he had the keys stashed in his boots. Brutus told the Guyana Chronicle that police carried out a search of the car and found other items in it, which include gold-plated watches, sunglasses and a ladies handbag containing baby milk products and a high-end phonics game.

At about 18:15hrs several customers were inside the supermarket shopping when a woman and two men entered and they proceeded to browse through the aisles. It was when a tin of baby milk (Enfagrow) fell out from under the woman’s dress in the supermarket the Chinese proprietor became suspicious and went into his office to review the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and saw what they were about.

The Chinese man alerted his wife and he confronted the group, after which a scuffle ensued in which he put up a good fight with one of the men. After the shoplifter sprayed mace into the face of the Chinese national and his wife they ran out of the supermarket, but not before he grabbed a bag which contained two jars of marmite.

The Chinese proprietor did not give up and pursued the shoplifters with a piece of wood and was about to throw it on them when they were nearing the getaway the car which was parked nearby causing them to ran off in different directions. By then shoppers became aware of the incident and they too tried to pursue the group, who fled on foot leaving behind the getaway car after which the police was summoned. Ranks fanned out via the patrol vehicles and combed the area and observed a man walking in the village and he was questioned and arrested after a search of his person unearthed the keys to the getaway car he abandoned.