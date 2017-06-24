Diesel engine expo on today

SWISS Machinery will be hosting a ‘One Stop Diesel Engine Exposition’ today at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street, in an effort to provide solutions to the challenges experienced by owners of equipment with diesel engines.

The exposition begins from 10:00hrs to 18:00hrs, where persons will learn how to improve fuel quality for better performance for their diesel machinery, protection of their engine and equipment for maximum savings and reducing downtime for greater production.

The expo is beneficial to those in the areas of mining, agriculture, industrial and forestry. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Swiss Machinery, Harold Beharry, told Guyana Chronicle that the expo will be featuring 19 world renowned products which are specific to diesel engines and persons visiting will also have an opportunity to interface directly with international experts in the field.

Beharry further pointed out that the company will also use the opportunity to introduce three new products to Guyana, including: Clean Air Fleet Filtration, which is a new technology to clean and recycle engine and hydraulic oil; also, Separ Filtration, which is used for cleaner fuel and Seal Saver System to protect hydraulic cylinders seals.

Swiss Machinery is the sole authorised distributor for a number of international brands of diesel parts such as Cummins Engine, Wix Filters, Mahle Original, Garrett, Pro Diesel, Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Zexel, Stanadyne, etc.

The CEO stressed that Swiss Machinery has 40 years of experience and creditability and only distributes high quality products. The company also offers shipping with its own express service, HAB International Inc. (Hab-It).

“We want to bring a new life to a diesel engine, whereby every owner can get the best production out of their machinery,” Beharry told the Guyana Chronicle.

Engineers attached to the Swiss Machinery is also scheduled to make presentations on the Cummins engine brand and Fleetguard filters.