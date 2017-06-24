Cuban charged with conspiracy to commit fraud

A CUBAN woman was on Friday placed on $200,000 bail by Magistrate Sunil Scarce after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony by uttering a forged document.

Twenty-eight-year-old Barbar De Lavera denied the allegation which stated that between February 6, 2017 and June 21, 2017 she conspired with another, to forge one Guyana Immigration service extension of stay stamp on page 7 of her Republic of Cuba passport, bearing passport number J220381.

De Lavera claimed the document was issued by the Central Immigration and Passport Office and denied that on June 21, 2017 at the Central Immigration and Passport Office she committed fraud by uttering to an Immigration officer her passport with one forged service extension of stay stamp on page 7, knowing same to be forged.

Police prosecutor Preston John did not object to bail. However, her attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat told the court that his client came to Guyana to visit a friend for one month. He said De Lavera then applied for an extension and was assisted by another Cuban, whom she was asked to pay US$300. Fung-A-Fat argued that his client was unaware that the stamp was forged.

The woman was placed on $100,000 for each charge and the matter adjourned to July 7.