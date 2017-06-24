Bandits rob Brazilian miner of gold, ATV

A BRAZILIAN miner of the North West District (NWD), who was heading to his dredge, was robbed of his gold and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) by two masked gunmen Thursday.
Reports indicate that the two men, armed with a shotgun and a handgun respectively, stopped the 52-year-old Brazilian, who was travelling on an ATV en-route to his dredge operations, which was 10 minutes away from his camp.
The armed bandits then proceeded to rob the miner of cash, raw gold, jewelry and his green ATV before making their escape.
The Brazilian was unharmed and no one was arrested as police investigations continue.