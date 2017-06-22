Tuschen youth arrested following robbery of Labourer

A Community Policing Group (CPG) Patrol nabbed a suspected bandit, minutes after he and his accomplices allegedly robbed a 21-year-old Labourer of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

According to a police report, the Labourer had ventured out of his community on Wednesday night to visit the mother of his child in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, when he was robbed of his personal belongings, which includes a pair of Nike Air-Max sneakers he was wearing.

At about 21:15hrs, the victim was proceeding south along the Mon Repos School Road, when he was pounced upon by the driver of motorcar, PRR 1787 who placed a knife to his neck and forced him into the back seat of the said car where two male suspects relieved him of his footwear, silver jewelry, mobile phone and other items after which he was pushed out of the vehicle, which sped away.

According to the police report, while the bandits were making their escape, their vehicle came into contact with another vehicle, causing minor damages and they failed to stop. The owner of the vehicle summoned a CPG patrol which responded promptly and intercepted the car and its driver in a nearby village, minus his two accomplices.

The driver was arrested and escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station along with his vehicle by the CPG members, where the robbery victim was at the time making a report. The victim positively identified the driver and that of the vehicle used in the commission of the crime.

A search of the vehicle unearthed a knife fitting the description of the one used to rob the victim. The 21-year-old suspect, who resides at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo and Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, is cooperating with investigators.

The Guyana Police Force recognised the swift and professional approach by the members of the Community Police Group, in apprehending and handing over the suspect and vehicle to the police.