GRDB ‘big six’ deny fraud charges, passports returned

SIX former board members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) were finally allowed to plead in the multimillion dollar fraud charge on Thursday.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered that the passports of former GRDB head, Madulall Ricky Ramraj; former General Manager, Jagnarine Singh; former GRDB board members, Dharamkumar Seeraj, Badrie Persaud, PPP Parliamentarian Nigel Dharamlall and former Deputy Permanent Secretary (Finance) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Prema Roopnarine be returned to them.

During their court appearance on Thursday, the six denied that in 2011, they omitted to enter some $52 million in the GRDB ledger; they also denied that they omitted to enter a sum of $77.3 million into the said ledger. Other charges read that between the years 2014 and 2015, the sums of $130 million, $9.7 million and $145 million were respectively omitted from the GRDB register; they pleaded not guilty to this charge as well.

In May, the six officials made their first appearance in court and were indictably charged; they were released on $500,000 bail each with reporting conditions.

The charges stemmed from the findings of an audit into the finances of the GRDB. Prosecutor attached to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Michael Somersall made no objections to the passports being returned to the officials.

Additionally, the other prosecutor, Trenton Lake warned the defendants that the trial can proceed without their presence and arrest warrants can be issued if they failed to return to court.

Attorneys representing the six include Anil Nandlall, Priya Manickchand, Sase Gunraj and Glen Hanoman. Hanoman made the application for the passport to be returned to the six accused. Meanwhile, during the court proceeding, Nandlall questioned how only six of the 15 board members were charged as he pointed out that all 15 had the same responsibilities.

The attorney also wanted to know whether SOCU will be charging the remaining GRDB members. However, Prosecutor Somersall pointed out that he was not involved in SOCU’s investigation and is unable to answer the question.

In light of the claims, Attorney Manickchand described the charges as “political and vindictive” in nature. The matter is adjourned until July 11.