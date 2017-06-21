AG distances self from fake email

ATTORNEY General Basil Williams, S.C., on Tuesday rejected outright the circulation of emails purportedly sent by him to several senior members of the coalition government which among other things discusses plans for the re-election of the APNU+AFC to office.

The email was sent out by the unknown Andron Pires to several media houses containing two screen shots of emails. However, Williams made it clear that the email which was circulated while he was in Cabinet is “fake.”

“Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, S.C., M.P, has rejected out of hand the fake email being circulated whilst he was in Cabinet, purporting to have been authored by him,” a statement from Williams’s office said on Tuesday.

Williams has described the email as “another wicked and desperate attempt by the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic to deflect from the recent exposure of its failure in the National Assembly,” the statement added, while quoting the attorney general as saying, “The email in circulation is not mine that is, Non est factum. Don’t use me to change conversations; I can make my own news.”

He said too that based on his own investigation, the email address purporting to be his was recently created. “There is an uppercase B in the fake email, however, his email was created with a lowercase b for basil. Furthermore, the fake email’s inbox revealed four (4), while the AG’s email inbox has around one thousand (1000). Efforts are being made to verify in whose name it is registered.”

The attorney general made it clear that Minister Trotman is not a member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) as was suggested by Pires.

“Assure them boys that the Jagdeo third term thing not going anywhere. Cummings will slow it down here and some of our people talking to Judges. No fear CCJ is a black people thing,” one of the fake emails said.

That email, according to Pires, was sent to Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix. In a second image, the Attorney General allegedly communicated with Felix, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman. In that missive dated May 3, Williams reportedly briefed the aforementioned government officials on the way forward on a number of issues including the 2am curfew, budget 2017 tax measures, and garnering support from the Indian and Amerindian sects so as to gain massive support for the 2020 elections.