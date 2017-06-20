Pathologist jailed for one night

-for failing to testify in court

GOVERNMENT Pathologist, Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan was arrested on Friday last and made to spend a night at the Georgetown Prison after he failed to turn up at the High Court in Georgetown to testify at an ongoing trial.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the arrest was executed at the practitioner’s home at Number 64 Village, Corentyne at approximately 15:00hrs on June 16 by Berbice Divisional Deputy Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police, Errol Watts.

This newspaper understands that Dr Brijmohan was ordered testify in the case of the State versus Steve Allicock, which is an ongoing trial at the Georgetown High Court, but he failed to show up and forced Judge Navindra Singh to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. The warrant was addressed to the Commissioner of Police, all police officers and constables of the Guyana Police Force, informing them that the doctor had breached his order, in that he failed to attend court on June 16, 2017 at 13:00 hrs.

According to the warrant, “This is therefore to command you to apprehend the said Vivekanand Brijmohan and bring him before the court of the said County. And if the Court shall not be sitting at the time of the execution, of the warrant, then he shall be safely delivered into the custody of the keeper of the… Georgetown Prison, and they are required to keep him until he shall be delivered by due course of the law…”

Meanwhile, following his arrest, Dr Brijmohan was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary , Georgetown, where the contents of warrant was read to him personally, before he was further escorted to the Camp Street jail. The government pathologist was released the following day.