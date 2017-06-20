Man gets 60 years for 2009 Old Year’s Day murder

STEVE Allicock was on Tuesday sentenced to 60 years imprisonment for the 2009 Old Year’s Day murder of Wendell Tappin in Albouystown after a 12-member jury found him guilty in the Georgetown High Court.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Navindra Singh told the court that Allicock has been sentenced to 60 years and ordered that the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) deduct time served and then asked that the prisoner be removed from the courtroom. After a few hours of deliberation, the 12-member jury returned to the courtroom and the forewoman announced a guilty verdict, which was unanimous. When the judge asked Allicock if he had anything to say he told the court that he feels the testimony of the father of the deceased, Dan Tappin, was inconsistent since he gave different versions.

As such, he added that his father and uncle were both freed for the same murder and the sister of the deceased, Natasha Tappin, testified that she did not see him at the scene on the day in question. Allicock noted that he was nowhere near there (scene) at that time.

Meanwhile, in his plea of mitigation, defence attorney Maxwell McKay told the court that his client is 35 years old and has seven children and had no prior incident. He related that his client is a model prisoner during his incarceration. In response, State Prosecutor, Tuanna Hardy said that Wendell Tappin lost his life at age 23 years old.

She stated that the accused took a knife and pierced the heart of the deceased and asked for the maximum sentence to be handed down since a life was lost. After the sentence was handed down the relatives of Allicock began crying, after which they exited the courtroom and was loud outside the High Court while, they register their disappointment.

Allicock had murdered Tappin, 23, called “Wendell Keyco” of 88 James Street, Albouystown at about 16:00hrs on December 31, 2009 (Old Year’s Day). Tappin was involved in an argument with Allicock, who inflicted stab wounds to his chest and escaped. Tappin, the father of two was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was stabbed to death during a row over a cell phone/battery.