Man gets 11 years for killing step-father

HERMAN George, 21, who pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the March 29, 2012 murder of his step-father, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by Justice Navindra Singh in the Georgetown High Court on Tuesday.

The judge told the court that his sentence is 11 years and time served must be deducted and wished George ‘good luck’ before he was escorted out of the courtroom.

In his plea of mitigation, defence attorney Mark Conway said that his client was only 16 years old at the time of the incident and resided with his parents and sister in the hinterland.

He related that his client’s had an unfortunate upbringing and as such had to drop-out of school and went into mining. Conway added that George is very remorseful and asked the court for mercy. In response, State Prosecutor, Tameika Clarke told the court that George killed the husband of his mother when he asked him “why he was working so young.”

Williams’ was fatally chopped to the back of the head once with a cutlass, which almost severed his head. She asked that the maximum sentence be handed down. When asked by the judge if he had anything to say, George said he did not.

He killed his step-father, Michael Williams, 50, at the Kariabo Backdam in the North West District, on March 29, 2012. According to reports, Williams was heading to his home at the Kariabo Mission when he stopped to take a rest. Reports stated that the man was seen sitting on a log while his friend continued walking. The accused was reportedly seen walking on the trail with a cutlass over his shoulder on the day in question.