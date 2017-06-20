Closure of roads and public advisories

Dear Editor
THE closure of certain roads to facilitate Parliament sessions and the failure to adequately inform and advise commuters, motorists and generally the public, resulting in traffic chaos, is a matter of grave concern.
Parliament is not held daily or for that matter weekly, in some instances, so the travelling public is not always cognizant or aware of Parliament sessions. The closure of roads is the responsibility of the GPF. The onus is therefore on them to ensure information on roads being closed for the purpose of Parliament, is fed adequately and timely to the public. The GPF public relations department can establish a relationship with media houses for advisories to be made in the form of public service announcements (PSAs). These announcements/advisories should be made at least three days prior to closure.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
