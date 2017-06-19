Pouderoyen, Wales winners on WDFA NAMILCO opening day

THERE were big wins for Pouderoyen FC and Eagles FC as the NAMILCO U-17 football tournament rolled into the West Demerara area for the opening round of matches.

In the first set of games at the Leonora Facility Pouderoyen FC trounced Crane Rovers 10-1 thanks to five goals from Keanu Lawrence, who netted in the 10th, 22nd, 29th, 68th and 76th.

He was assisted by Akeem Pinder who netted a hat-trick 66th, 68th and 71st while single strikes each from Stephon Fraser (4th) and Devin Gaskin (50th) added to the overall tally.

Crane Rovers had Arvin Pollard on target in the 23rd with a penalty.

In the second game, Eagles United produced the goods required for a win – this time a 4-0 score line over G Wales United.

On the attack for the Eagles side was Shon Thompson who scored a brace in the 9th and 50th minutes while Ronaldo Macey and Adrian Adelph (18th and 69th) slotted in one each.

Matches in the tournament continue this weekend.