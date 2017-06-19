Pakistan success sees Windies World Cup hopes fade further

LONDON, England (CMC) – Any hopes West Indies harboured of overhauling Pakistan and clinching the crucial eighth spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day rankings have all but disappeared as the Asian side have surged to sixth position following their capture of the ICC Champions Trophy here Sunday.

In the latest rankings released yesterday by cricket’s world governing body, Pakistan gained four points to jump from eighth to sixth on 95 points, now ahead of seventh-placed Bangladesh on 94 and Sri Lanka, who have slipped to eighth on 93 points.

Pakistan, who had lingered at eighth in the world rankings in recent times, convincingly beat powerhouse India in the final at the Oval by 180 runs to lift the title regarded as the mini World Cup.

With the success, Pakistan have further enhanced their chances of automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England while West Indies slipped further behind in their quest to also seal a direct spot at the tournament.

Ironically, Pakistan had edged West Indies for the final spot in the Champions Trophy because of their eighth place ranking.

West Indies remain in ninth spot on 77 points in the latest rankings following a disappointing 1-1 draw in the recent three-match series against ICC Associate side Afghanistan.

They are now faced with the task of closing a 16-point gap on Sri Lanka by the September 30 cut-off date for automatic qualification for the World Cup. Hosts England and the remaining top seven sides in the rankings by that date will earn automatic qualification.

The Windies face India in a five-match series starting Friday at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and take on fourth-ranked England in another five-match series in September.

If they lose these series and subsequently fail to qualify automatically, the Caribbean side will enter a 10-team qualifier scheduled for next year, to determine the final two World Cup berths.

South Africa have retained top spot in the newest rankings on 119 points, two ratings points ahead of Australia with India lying one point back in third.

Latest ICC One-Day International rankings:

1. South Africa 119

2. Australia 117

3. India 116 (-1)

4. England 113 (-1)

5. New Zealand 111

6. Pakistan 95 (+4)

7. Bangladesh 94 (-1)

8. Sri Lanka 93

9. West Indies 77

10. Afghanistan 54

11. Zimbabwe 46

12. Ireland 41