Guyana climb Rugby World Rankings

GUYANA’S ‘Green Machine’, following another successful outing and defending another title, are now ranked at 50 by World Rugby, the game’s world governing body.

The rankings which were updated on Sunday shows the ‘Green Machine’ moving one place up from 51, and are now the Caribbean’s highest-ranked nation.

The move comes after Guyana’s 24-17 win over Trinidad and Tobago on June 10 when they retained their RAN South Zone 15s trophy.

Guyana also enjoyed success in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) ranking, positioned at nine, behind Columbia (8), Paraguay (7), Brazil (6), Chile (5), Canada (4), Uruguay (3), USA (2) and Argentina (1).

Trinidad and Tobago are now ranked 55 by World Rugby and one place behind Guyana in the RAN rankings.

Mexico, who suffered a shocking 39-17 defeat at the hands of the Cayman Islands slipped down to 12 in the RAN rankings and were 56 by World Rugby.

The Cayman Islands by virtue of their win, moved one place above Mexico in both the RAN and World Rugby rankings.

Guyana will play USA South on July 1 for the RAN 15s overall title and a win will see them climb further up the World Rankings.