Déjà vu? Green Machine to host USA South on July 1 for RAN 15s title

TWO years ago, Guyana’s National Rugby team, popularly known as the ‘Green Machine’, etched their names in the history books after edging the mighty USA South to claim their maiden Rugby Americas North (RAN) (formerly North American and Caribbean Rugby Association) 15s title with a come-from-behind 30-27 win.

It was a last second penalty kick from Ryan Gonsalves which was ‘on the money’ that saw the ‘Green Machine’ win the trophy and now, Guyana will have a chance to not only reclaim the title that was won by Mexico last year, but also do something that several teams in RAN have never done; beat the USA twice.

After Guyana outclassed Trinidad and Tobago 24-17 on June 10, they were preparing for a trip to Mexico City to face Mexico who were tipped to beat the Cayman Islands.

However, the game proved how unpredictable sports could be, since the Cayman Islands emerged winners 39-17 over the Mexicans, which means that the Americans were crowned RAN’s North Zone champions.

“Guyana will be ready to host USA South on July 1,” explained the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) secretary Terrence Grant, while speaking to Chronicle Sport yesterday.

According to Grant, while he’s not at liberty to divulge certain information at the moment, he insisted that the GRFU is looking forward to the match and that at present, a committee was already established to ensure that all ends are covered for a successful hosting of the biggest Rugby game ever held locally.

The visit by the USA will mark their first in Guyana, and their second in the Caribbean after travelling to Trinidad and Tobago in 2013 where they left with the RAN 15s title; winning 26-18.

The Americans will want to exact revenge for their 2014 defeat to Guyana in Atlanta Georgia, in rather dramatic fashion.

The good thing for Guyana is that their squad of players who had beaten the USA are still playing together and had improved in the 15s format.

Guyana are known for their dominance in the game’s shortest format (Sevens), but since their win against the USA in 2014, the GRFU had made a commitment to have their National side pay more emphasis on 15s Rugby.

Since then, the Green Machine have won back-to-back South Zone titles, and missed out on winning a second overall RAN 15s title when they went down 32-3 against Mexico last year.