Boodhram looking to translate CMRC form

MOTORCYCLIST Heemand Boodhram is looking to translate his recent results in the first leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) 2017 to the local race meeting in just under two weeks’ time.

Boodhram, who made his maiden voyage to Jamaica this year, was quick to learn the tricky Jamwest Circuit and he made it onto the podium with a second-place finish, before mechanical troubles cost him the third race.

However, he is keen to reproduce that form that gave him his first podium in the Land of Wood and Water and promises fireworks come July 2 when the Second National Race of Champions is hosted by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

“Jamaica was great. The bike was working wonderfully and I rode it the way it should be ridden. I’m really feeling positive after that outing and this time around, I’ll be aboard a different Yamaha R6,” he added.

Stephon, as he is commonly known around the track, has also set himself some personal goals ahead of the meet.

He added, “I know South Dakota pretty well, better than I know Jamwest for sure and I was able to pick up a second there, so there’s no doubt that I’ve set myself the goal of bettering the two thirds I had last November.”

He is not, however, taking the July 2 event lightly, especially considering that the fact that he plans to continue improving his race craft.

“From next Thursday I am going up to the track to get some more work in, try and get faster and improve the bike setup. At the moment I am comfortable but at the same time, I want to get better and you can’t get better by sitting at home and turning up on race day only.”

His bike is sponsored by Sahadeo Mining and Security Company and D. Boodhram & Sons and bears the number 95 sticker.

The event is sponsored by Ansa McAl, Prem’s Electrical, B.M. Soat, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ready Mix, Special Auto, Japarts, Ticket Master, Palm Court, KGM, MAC Batteries, S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction, L Mahabir and Sons Cambio and Choke Gas Station.