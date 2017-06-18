Scores unite body and mind

SCORES of persons of all ages on Sunday gathered at the Everest Cricket Club to exercise their minds and bodies in observance of the International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

While receiving demonstrations, the persons gathered engaged in about 45 minutes of yoga exercises, stretching various parts of their body and pushing themselves to keep up.

Patrons were also educated about the very many benefits of yoga, including its ability to calming the mind, relieving chronic illnesses, contributing proper blood circulation and all in all keeping the body healthy.

Speaking briefly before the beginning of the demonstrations and exercises was the India High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam.

He noted yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India and it signifies the joining or uniting of the mind and body.

“Yoga is indeed a universal language of well-being,” Mahalingam said.

He highlighted that this year marks the third International Day of Yoga and this was the second time that the day was observed at the Cricket Club.

This year, there were more participants than the previous year.

According to the yoga teacher, Raj Kumar Sharma, yoga has many health uses and fosters a healthy mind and body. He noted however that many are deterred from the practice because of its relation to the Hindu religion. Just like medicine though, he related that yoga is a remedy for all regardless of religious beliefs.

Yesterday’s session was attended by Head of Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and for the Dutch overseas territories, Ambassador Jernej Videtic; Chilean Resident Ambassador to Guyana Claudio Rachel Rojas; and Consular Section Chief of the United States (US)Embassy in Guyana Nazima Razick. This year’s Miss World and Miss India World delegates also part of the exercises.

The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The Everest event was organised by the High Commission of India in collaboration with the Brahma Kumaris, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, the Guyana Islamic Forum, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sang, the Inter-Religious Organisation and the Viraat Sabhaa.