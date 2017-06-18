Old DHB pontoon removed

THE Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) was on Saturday closed to vehicular traffic for six hours, to facilitate the removal of an old pontoon and installation of a new one. The works included the replacement of winches and hydraulic pipes and the reconnection of hydraulic and electrical systems.
Today (Sunday), works will continue with the reconnection of hydraulic pipes and hoses, along with checking of the hydraulic oil levels, inspection for leaks in the hydraulic components, electrical systems will be reconnected and motors will be checked.
The temporary pontoon will be removed. The Harbour Bridge will be retracted at 12:00hrs.