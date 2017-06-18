Keep an eye out for ‘red eye’

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Eye Clinic has confirmed that cases of conjunctivitis (or red eye), have significantly increased over the past week and persons are urged to take the necessary precautions.

The Guyana Chronicle received information last week that indicated that a number of persons had contracted ‘red eye’. When the eye clinic was contacted, General Practitioner, Dr. Somwar (only name given) related that the number of cases treated over the past week had indeed increased.

When pressed for an exact or approximate figure, the doctor noted that it was a “significant” increase. He attributed this increase to the change in weather and noted that due to cognisance of this, a circular was sent out online alerting doctors and advising how to treat the infection.

Somwar noted that conjunctivitis can be treated by any general doctor, but warned that it is a viral disease meaning that some virus can enter and infect the eyes.

He advised that doctors can administer antibiotic eye drops to remedy the irritation and infection. He advised that persons who have contracted the infection, especially those with persistent symptoms, should visit the nearest health-care provider.

Conjunctivitis is the reddening or swelling of the conjunctiva (the clear mucous membrane that lines the eyelid and surface) and it is contagious, so it spreads very quickly. It may result in irritation and itching of the eye.

Common causes of ‘red eye’ include: infections caused by viruses or bacteria, dry eyes often from exposure to wind and sun and chemicals, fumes and smokes.