DADDY POWER!

ARE you looking for a property to rent or buy or you have one to rent or sell? Then whatsapp Eric on 648-0582 for fast and efficient results.
Guyana Luxury Properties
Planning a move down to Georgetown Guyana as an investor on business related matters, as mining operator, on ex-pat placement, an explorer or Tourist? Guyana Luxury Properties will sort out your pre...
ARE you looking for a property to rent or buy or you have one to rent or sell? Then whatsapp Eric on 648-0582 for fast and efficient results.
Guyana Luxury Properties
Planning a move down to Georgetown Guyana as an investor on business related matters, as mining operator, on ex-pat placement, an explorer or Tourist? Guyana Luxury Properties will sort out your pre...
… proposes plan to address land COI
PRESIDENT David Granger has proposed a five-point intervention to ensure that the work of the Lands Commission of Inquiry (COI) meets the needs and address the...
Tobacco Bill for National Assembly today
-concerns raised over several clauses
THE revolutionary draft Tobacco Control Bill which aims to reduce consumption of the product will be read for the first time and passed in the National Assembly...
SASOD hopes gov’t slackens position on LGBT community
SOCIETY Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) has expressed hope that a recent report on Guyana’s dismal voting record on human rights issues at international bodies would move the...
Mutually beneficial
-Falkland Islands willing to share information with Guyana ahead of oil production
AUTHORITIES in Falkland Islands are willing to share information about oil and gas exploration with Guyana, as both...
ARE you looking for a property to rent or buy or you have one to rent or sell? Then whatsapp Eric on 648-0582 for fast and efficient results.
Guyana Luxury Properties
Planning a move down to Georgetown Guyana as an investor on business related matters, as mining operator, on ex-pat placement, an explorer or Tourist? Guyana Luxury Properties will sort out your pre...
ARE you looking for a property to rent or buy or you have one to rent or sell? Then whatsapp Eric on 648-0582 for fast and efficient results.
Guyana Luxury Properties
Planning a move down to Georgetown Guyana as an investor on business related matters, as mining operator, on ex-pat placement, an explorer or Tourist? Guyana Luxury Properties will sort out your pre...
ARE you looking for a property to rent or buy or you have one to rent or sell? Then whatsapp Eric on 648-0582 for fast and efficient results.
Guyana Luxury Properties
Planning a move down to Georgetown Guyana as an investor on business related matters, as mining operator, on ex-pat placement, an explorer or Tourist? Guyana Luxury Properties will sort out your pre...
… proposes plan to address land COI
PRESIDENT David Granger has proposed a five-point intervention to ensure that the work of the Lands Commission of Inquiry (COI) meets the needs and address the...
Tobacco Bill for National Assembly today
-concerns raised over several clauses
THE revolutionary draft Tobacco Control Bill which aims to reduce consumption of the product will be read for the first time and passed in the National Assembly...
SASOD hopes gov’t slackens position on LGBT community
SOCIETY Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) has expressed hope that a recent report on Guyana’s dismal voting record on human rights issues at international bodies would move the...
Mutually beneficial
-Falkland Islands willing to share information with Guyana ahead of oil production
AUTHORITIES in Falkland Islands are willing to share information about oil and gas exploration with Guyana, as both...
ARE you looking for a property to rent or buy or you have one to rent or sell? Then whatsapp Eric on 648-0582 for fast and efficient results.
Guyana Luxury Properties
Planning a move down to Georgetown Guyana as an investor on business related matters, as mining operator, on ex-pat placement, an explorer or Tourist? Guyana Luxury Properties will sort out your pre...