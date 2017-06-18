‘Big’ lawsuit for child exploitation

— CCPA to sue for as much as $10M for posting identities of vulnerable children

THE Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) said it will be moving to sue persons who post images of vulnerable children on social media, for as much as $10M.

CC&PA Director Ann Greene, said the advent of social media has brought with it several challenges which include unwarranted publicity.

She explained that while social media has helped to connect people and has contributed positively in some regards, there are some who do not consider the impact of their actions.

And to protect vulnerable children in that regard, Greene said the CCPA earlier this year introduced an agreement policy for visitors, volunteers and workers dealing with children.

She explained that the agreement states that the individual cannot, under any circumstances, take photos of children in homes and publish same on Facebook, Instagram or any other social media site.

The agreement was drafted with assistance from legal practitioners.

“We introduced this because we want people to understand the gravity of the situation and remind them of their responsibilities. They need to understand that they are damaging children when they post them on social media,” Greene said.

She explained that persons have a tendency of donating items to children and posting it on online, resulting in those children being made fun of either by peers or outsiders.

With children being among the most vulnerable groups in society, they are afforded protection by law. The Protection of Children Act Chapter 46:06 stipulates that publicity in matters involving children should serve the best interest of the child.

The law further states that a person who wilfully contributes to, or plays a part in a child being in need of protection, can be charged and taken before a magistrate.

Should signatories to the agreement fail to honour the agreement, the CC&PA head related that the agency will be moving to have those persons sued and it could be as high as $10M.

“I will have them sued if they don’t keep their end of the bargain. We have to take action against it because it is damaging these children and it is hurting them. The praise they will get on social media cannot be compared to the hurt and victimisation that child will have to face,” Green, who has been working with children for over 30 years, said.

Without hesitation, the CC&PA official said once the agency secures the money from violators, she will ensure it is used to help depressed communities and children who are in need.

“If they can’t understand the repercussions of their actions, then they will have to pay. And we will use their money to help those children. We will build homes in all those communities that are in need. We will ensure children have increased access to education and a better life. And we will ensure at-risk youths and parents are given support,” Greene told the Guyana Chronicle.

On June 12, 2017, Guyana joined the rest of the world in observance of World Day against Child Labour and Greene had emphasised that the reduction of poverty remains one of the key factors in reducing child labour here.