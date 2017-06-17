WHEN DARKNESS FALLS

– And men do not possess their own beds

By M Margaret Burke

HAPPY, happy father’s day to all men, regardless…

How do we find you? Are all men at home and being a part of all that should rightfully take place today? Those who are not at home and might be somewhere on the streets may never

see this.

The Guyana Chronicle tried, with some success to make contact with men who live on the streets, especially because of this special occasion that is being celebrated today – father’s day.

It was interesting. The men who were willing to speak, but did not want to be recognised, even if their photographs were taken, decided to lead a conversation, on a few matters, including sleep. This may have been because, though it was day, it was a rainy day and these men were more interested in sleeping, while others worked and moved around briskly, attending to their own business.

“Me family call me Burt, but that is not me real name. I did not want to be on the streets and at first I used to find it very hard; hard, hard! Sometimes I used to go home late when I know that all of them inside and lie down under the house, but then one and two times I sleep late and they wake up and find me there. Big story would happen and so I stop going there.”

When asked why all the big story, instead of his family being happy to see him at home, he replied: “I was a terrible man. First it was a lot of women and my friends. Then I started smoking and you know, the money would finish…big story when I go home; one thing after the other and it just went on and on. Then I get knock off from the job and at that stage I just started staying away. Without no money I ended up on the street and then it was one thing after another.

“I went through the works…until I started accepting that the road is where I have to be.”

Shame out we shame

A group of men hanging out together told this newspapers: “Nah, we can’t give out names, but we comfortable here,” one representing the group said, with nods of confirmation from the others.

“We all come from reasonable family, some better than some. Out of the five of us four have children and when we see men dress up on father’s day we does feel lil bad, but we getting accustom to that.

“I went to jail a few times and then after some story with me family them start acting funny when I go round so I cuss them up and just keep out. Now and then I does pass round, but just fuh see me mother and give she something. She would take what I give her, cry, hug me up and tell me how much she love me, but I really can’t stay by them no more. I deh good out here and the rest quickly said, ‘all ah we deh good out here.”

In unity there is strength

Another group of men interviewed expressed similar views as the group before, except for one man who said that he cry every time father’s day, birthdays of his children and “me queen” come around. He also said that he is still grieving for his mother because he believes that his going away from the home and ended up in many stories and then living on the streets that caused her death.

However, they all said that if they do not cling together all sorts of advantage is taken of them and that a few ended up dead because of that.

“My friend did not die right away, but he decided one night that he would stay by himself and late the night some men went on him, did him all sorts of things and then beat him bad when they done.

“We told, boy go to the hospital, but he did not want to go. Anyway, he made sure he stayed with the group when night come, but after a while he keep saying how he not feeling well; pain here, pain there. Then he did not make it. The man just dead out on we,” reported one member of a group.

Sleep like warriors

The general feeling among the men interviewed is that sleeping is their biggest problem.

“Sleep is sweet! But, we gat problems out here. Listen, you have to make you do not sleep as if you in your bed; you can’t sleep careless.

“You find them man does sleep like if they fold up in deh mother belly. Then you gat to get something near – on you or near to you, like a weapon, you know.

“People does take it for granted when they deh home throwback in bed, with nothing to worry about, except if a thief man come, but we can’t rest like that, we have to sleep like warriors; armed to the teeth.

However, when the street is the place where sleep must take place then there is a different order of the day or night, one of the homeless men stressed.

“When the place start to get dark and a man ain’t gat no real place to lay a man head, when he get no real bed, then you understand what street life is like. Thanks for the happy father’s day wish and I salute all men too; all who deserve it,” the man said smilingly. (mercilinburke2017@gmail.com)