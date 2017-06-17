Taking care of children in need

– Exemplary father… and his school feeding programme

TODAY is Father’s Day, and the Pepperpot Magazine would like to extend Father’s Day greetings to all deserving fathers in Guyana, as well as acknowledge , those mothers who for whatever reason, as are tasked with performing the dual function of both mother and father

in the home.

Today is the day when fathers around the world are remembered and honoured for their support (financial and otherwise) to their families; the love, care, sacrifice, discipline guidance and attention; being the paternal role model; stamping their authority when situations seem to be getting out of hand; and for generally being the stabilizing force in the family. But there are also many fathers who go beyond their fatherly duties and contribute in a meaningful way to many causes.

Indeed, such, exemplary fathers are all around us. Take Dennis Charran, for example. He is the Managing Director of Comfort Sleep, Manufacturers and Distributors of Foam Mattress and Pillows. He is exemplary, not only for admirably executing his paternal duties as head of his home, while running a successful family business, but for reaching out to help the less fortunate children, ensuring they do not go hungry.

Studies have shown that when children go to school hungry and are in financial distress, they are prone to poor school performance by virtue of developing a low attention span, low self-esteem, behaviourial problems and therefore become at risk for depression and other psychiatric problems.

Going above and beyond what is required of him, over the last ten years, Mr. Charran has continued to inspire and make considerable impact on the health and welfare of the less fortunate children without regard to ethnicity or creed.

Charran is happily married to his wonderful wife Sabita, and the proud father of three daughters one grand-daughter and one grand-son, His natural love for children and concern

for the less fortunate, over the last ten years or so, has led to him developing an unbroken and unsurpassed record of giving back to society through conducting schools feeding programmes.

He finances the cost of providing a hot meal thrice per week for more than 500 children from about seven schools around coastal Guyana. This remarkable gesture, Mr. Charran says, is being financed single handedly. But despite this, he is calling on other busineses to do likewise for the sake of the less fortunate children in our midst.

That apart, the businessman, has also been hosting annual Christmas parties for these children in West Demerara and Region Six, East Berbice-Corentyne and at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre in Georgetown for more than 10 years. At Easter time, he prepares and distributes food hampers for the children to take home during the Easter and August

holidays.

But the greatest treat he ever gave the children, would have been a day at the Ramada Princess Hotel ‘Fun City’ where they were given a great treat to food, music, a tour of the facility and tickets which allowed them to enjoy any of the games they chose to play; view movies at their discretion and pose for a free photo with Santa Claus – all at the expense of Comfort Sleep which transported them to Fun City and back home.

Over the last few years, his business went up in flames twice, with the second fire consuming the entire factory and offices, but resilient as he is, Charran, never once suspended the children’s hot meals programme. The exercise continued throughout the school terms at its usual time three times weekly. “The school feeding programme has to go on. It must go on,” Charran said.

In recognition of his production of superior quality mattresses and pillows and for being a good corporate citizen, on September 25, 2015, Charran was given an award by Business Initiative Development (BID) in Geneva, Switzerland. He was the only manufacturer from the Caribbean to have been conferred with that award.