Rice farmer crushed by tractor

A 55-year-old man succumbed after being pinned by a tractor he was driving in his rice field located at Number 46 Village backlands, Berbice.

The incident occurred around 14:00h on Thursday. Dead is Robert Tyndall, a father of seven of Lot 1, Number 46 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne.

According to Kevin Tyndall, his father along with two of his younger brothers, aged 22 and 20, had left home to level some lands in the rice field. “It had two tractors at the back, one was parked and my father take the other and he was ramping some land while my two brothers were leveling not too far away. While my father was ramping the field the tractor slipped and turned over with he. He was pinned to the bottom,” the man’s son related.

The distraught son said his brothers rushed to their father’s aid but were unable to remove the tractor. “They used the other tractor that was there that didn’t work, so we had to get another which help to raise it up, then we were able get him out, he was still breathing.”

Tyndall recalled he assisted in taking his father to the hospital and the hardest thing was to see him fighting for his life. “He was still breathing but it was getting weak, and when we reached the Port Mourant Hospital the doctor tell we they couldn’t find a pulse.” He was pronounced dead at around 15:00hrs. A post mortem will be conducted shortly. An investigation is underway.