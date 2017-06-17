From house lots to houses

— CH&PA committed to ensuring every Guyanese own their own home

THE Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has moved closer to achieving its mandate of ensuring every Guyanese owns his or her own home, following the award of 1,649 houselots in 2015.

This is according to the Authority’s 2015 Annual Report which was tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

The report noted that with a change in government, there was a concomitant change in policy focus on the housing sector.

Prior to the change in government in 2015, the housing policy was geared towards providing improved quality of life through access to adequate and affordable housing.

However, the change in policy sought to move beyond the provision of services lots and facilitate the development of amenities, such as playgrounds neighbourhood centres and other community facilities deemed necessary.

In relation to land allocation, the report states that in 2015, 1,223 houselots were awarded in the Government housing schemes, while 426 lots were regularised in favour of their occupants in several squatter settlements.

This brought the total number of lots allocated in 2015 to 1,649.

In 2015 too, negotiations began between the Authority and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for the acquisition of new lands.

The report highlighted that these engagements led to allocations within two proposed new housing schemes – Stewartville on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) and Cummings Lodge on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The report further states that with respect to the transfer of titles, 3,253 additional households collected their titles and obtained the required collateral to finance the construction or improvement of their homes.

That year too, CH&PA expended in excess of $3.3B in infrastructural development projects in 31 areas. These projects were in the areas of roads, drains, structures, installation of pure water distribution network and electrical distribution networks.

Meanwhile, in relation to community participation and development activities, the report pointed out that CH&PA accomplished its target in the training and mentoring of community leaders; preparing community development plans; and facilitating group organisations and implementation of community development projects in housing areas.

For land use monitoring and management, the report highlights that in 2015, the Authority processed 590 planning permits for the establishment of business enterprises.

These were done within Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).