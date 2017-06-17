Cabinet approves boards of several hinterland power companies

THE Board of Directors for the Lethem, Mahdia, and Port Kaituma electricity companies, and the Kwakwani and Linden Utilities Incorporated were approved by Cabinet, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said on Friday.

During his post-Cabinet press briefing held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Harmon said Tina Edwards has been appointed chairperson of the Lethem Power Company and accompanying her are Maxine Welch, William Toney, a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) representative and Member of the Parliamentary Opposition.

The board of the Mahdia Power Company will be chaired by Timothy Junior with Richard Sinclair, Rajcomarie Bancroft, Marabel Thomas and Member of the Parliamentary Opposition, sitting as board members. Majorie Jeffery will serve as the chairperson of the Port Kaituma Power Company, while Sharlene Williams, Fitz Duke, Amanda Abraham, and Member of the Parliamentary Opposition will serve as board members.

Similarly, the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated board will be headed by Bryon Lewis and other members include Dennete Jeffrey, Audwin Rutherford, Elroy Adolph and representatives from RUSAL Bauxite Company and the Parliamentary Opposition. The Linden Utilities Company Incorporated board will be chaired by Tracy Johnson, along with Elwyn Marshall, Mortimer Mingo, Leslie Gonsalves, and a Member of the Parliamentary Opposition and a representative from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

Meanwhile, Minister Harmon explained that boards fall under the Hinterland Electricity Company Incorporated (HECI), which is a subsidiary of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL). The company is responsible for the expansion and upgrading of electricity supply systems across the hinterland, with a vision to provide every hinterland community with access to affordable and sustainable electricity services.