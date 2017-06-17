Bolstering customs

…$930M contract cleared for new GRA accounting software

THE Public Procurement Commission has approved a contract of US$4,500,000 (GYD$930,177,974) for the implementation of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Customs ESU-ASYPM Solution at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) — a software which among other things will prevent and detect fraud and expedite the clearance of goods.

The contract was among 23 others which Cabinet noted at its meeting earlier this week, State Minister and Cabinet Secretary Joseph Harmon announced at his post-cabinet media briefing on Friday. Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, had announced government’s intention to purchase the software when he delivered his budget speech last year. Jordan had said: “Arising from the failure of the current TRIPS software, which has failed to provide complete solutions for effective customs administration, the GRA will be moving to a more modern, customised, and proven customs solution.” Jordan said then “not only will this facilitate electronic manifests, but it will also reduce under-invoicing and transfer pricing that is prevalent.”

Meanwhile, Harmon explained that the software solution is an automated system for managing customs data which aids in the efficiency of tax-processing, the prevention and detection of fraud, expediting of the clearance of goods among other things. “It accepts the submissions of electronic requests and includes warehousing and risk-management modules. The software also has single-window capabilities, that is, when a document or transaction is submitted to the GRA, the software gathers data from other agencies that are required for the processing of that transaction. It also eliminates the need for the manual retrieval of documents across agencies,” said the Minister of State.

In addition, ESU-ASYPM is a performance-measurement module which uses data contained in an automated Customs clearance system to produce information on specific Customs procedures, including the actions of Customs officers and traders. Several Customs administrations have demonstrated interest in this approach that enables Customs leaders to have an overall and objective understanding of their administration in order to improve effectiveness and efficiency, as well as reducing practices that could be linked to corruption.

Among other things, the system allows for the interrogation of the database and facilitates data-mining for Customs management. It also offers a ‘data and customs procedure’ consistency crosscheck capability to Customs management; readily available for studying operational trends and enabling decision-making; increases monetary value of corrections made by examiners; identifies staff needing to improve their capacity and performance and increases compliance by consignors with Customs requirements. Harmon said the GRA will launch the system next year

Meanwhile, Harmon disclosed that a total of $261, 405, 958 has been awarded for the rehabilitation or construction of hinterland roads in Region Seven. Lot 1- Karau to Buckhall road, $98,000,450 was awarded to International Import and Supplies, Gharabaran Construction was awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of Lot 2 Bartica, Potaro to St Mary’s quarry to the tune of $18, 724, 800 while Mekdeci Mining Company Incorporated has been awarded two contracts for the completion of Lots 3 and 4, the Issano Road, Phase 1- White Hill to the tune of $92, 095, 235 and the Bartica, Potaro Road phase 1 – Sherima Bypass to the tune of $52, 585, 500.

Additionally, $30, 813, 700 has been awarded to Chung’s Global Enterprise for the rehabilitation of miscellaneous roads in Region Six, specifically, Lot 5, Main Access Road Bloomfield.

Some $129, 101, 325 has been awarded for the rehabilitation of hinterland strips in Regions One and Seven. BK International Incorporated was awarded a $59, 101, 325 contract for rehabilitation of the Ekereku Bottom Airstrip, Region Seven, while Mohamed Ramzanalli Khan Construction won the &70,000,000 contract for the rehabilitation of Lot 2 of the Baramita airstrip, Region One.

Infrastructural development

Meanwhile, infrastructural development for the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) for the rehabilitation of distribution network and service upgrade in Port Kaituma, Region One, AMIC General Contracting Service was awarded $26, 193, 904. For the supply of equipment, materials and labour for the rehabilitation of potable water wells in East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six, Water and Oil Well Service Company Limited of Trinidad and Tobago has been awarded a contract valued at $66, 866, 000. Wells at Eversham, Number 63 Village, Number 47 Village, Fyrish, Number 96 and Number 57 villages will be rehabilitated in the process.

The Guyana Energy Agency will benefit from the supply and installation of grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems on 57 government buildings as Meeco Services Deutschland (GmbH) Germany has been awarded a contract for $35, 323, 631.

$29, 509, 109 has been awarded to Brenco Shipping and Trading Company Limited for the supply of buoys and beacons to the Maritime Administration Department. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) stands to benefit from the procurement of frozen fish by Global Seafood Distributors to the tune of $44, 987, 815. Meanwhile, a total of $38, 546, 515 has been awarded to General Distributors ($10, 714, 520), Paradise Food Court ($19, 660, 380), Guynaz Green Grocer, Supermarket and Meat Centre ($3, 063, 651), Om’s Fresh Fruits, Vegetables and Catering ($5, 108, 000) for the supply of dry and fresh rations.