Amazing BBQ Ribs In The Oven

Ingredients

1 rack of ribs

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 heaping tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon hot smoked paprika

1 cup bbq sauce

Method

The first step is to remove the thin membrane on the underside of the rack of ribs (pull with a paper towel for traction). Now this is optional, but for the rub to really get into contact with the open flesh and do it’s magic.. yea remove the thin membrane.

Then is just a matter of placing all the ingredients (except the bbq sauce) in a bowl and give it a good mix. Now coat the ribs with this amazing rub you just made, cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge for at least a couple hours to marinate. Try to really rub it into the meat with your hands.

Set your oven @ 300 F and then get 2 large pieces of tin foil and wrap each piece of seasoned ribs (make sure you keep all that lovely rub on the ribs) and seal them into 2 packages. Place then on a baking tray (so if they leak you won’t have a mess in your oven) and set them on the middle rack of your oven. Have then go for about 2 hours and 15 minutes. By sealing the packages they will retain it’s moisture as they cook.

Remove from the oven (and tin foil) and place on a rack (if you have one) or a lined tray and hit them with a coat of your favorite bbq sauce. Set the oven on “BROIL” (basically high heat – above 450 F) and place the ribs back into the oven. NOTE: You will have to keep a close eye on these as the high heat will cause the sugars in the bbq sauce to burn. Give it about 3-5 minutes, then remove from the oven, turn over and slap on some bbq sauce and back in the oven for 3 minutes. Please repeat this 2 times so you get that lovely glaze combined with that sticky goodness of the bbq sauce.