Three lanes for new ‘Harbour Bridge’

THE DESIGN for a new bridge across the Demerara River, upriver from the existing Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) is expected to have three lanes and will allow for 91 percent of riverine traffic to traverse the river without need for retraction.

At the same time, a case for a second bridge further down river linking New Hope on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and Laurentia on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) is being studied. This came to light on Wednesday when the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) engaged the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) at the chamber’s headquarters on Waterloo Street.

According to the GCCI, during the discussion Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, informed the membership of the body that that based on feasibility studies being conducted, there are plans for the construction of a USD $150M bridge from Houston, EBD, to Versailles, WBD. Expressions of Interest for the construction of the bridge will be sent out in July.

At the meeting, Patterson explained that a plan has been drafted for a three-lane bridge which will be at least 17½ meters above the high tide, allowing for 91 percent of riverine traffic to traverse the river without need for retraction. He said too that in the event that retraction is necessary, the new bridge will have the capacity to accommodate vehicular traffic during an eight-minute retraction period. The new bridge will have a 50-year lifespan.

During the discussions, a case for a second bridge was discussed. Minister Patterson noted that studies have revealed that there will be need for a second bridge in eight to 10 years. The bridge is valued at USD $79M. Government has already acquired land around the landing sites, the GCCI quoted the MPI. It noted too, that a section of Laurentia has been designated for the development of a housing scheme and an industrial site.

Meanwhile, as regards the alignment of the new bridge linking Versailles and Houston, the GCCI said members who operate businesses at Houston were concerned about the alignment of the new bridge as they explained that the bridge would place a restriction on the growth of a port facility at the Houston location.

Minister Patterson confirmed that consultations will be continued and the concerns will be taken into consideration. Patterson committed to continuing dialogue with the GCCI on issues which will bring benefit to its membership, and the wider Guyana economy, the GCCI said. The existing DHB was commissioned on July 2, 1978, at a length of 1,851 meters. Late last year, the government announced that Dutch firm, Leivencse CSO was selected through the procurement process by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of a new fixed high-span bridge across the Demerara River.