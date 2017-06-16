Preparations for WIFBSC/GuyanaNRA 150th anniversary on stream

PREPARATIONS are on stream for the Guyana National Rifle Association’s (GuyanaNRA) 150th anniversary celebration with the hosting the West Indies Fullbore Championships (WIFBSC) in October.

Chronicle Sport caught up with Fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud who spoke of the readiness of the body to host the region’s premier rifle-shooting contest. He said things are progressing smoothly.

“Right now we are on stream, things are moving nicely. At the moment, range-wise, we are about 80% complete with that. We have to install some target mechanisms as we are moving the number of targets up from 14 to 24,” Persaud said.

He added, “We’ve been getting a lot of support from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Brigadier Patrick West. They have been instrumental in ensuring that we are where we are today.”

The Fullbore captain added that as it relates to team preparation, the unit has been progressing as well, with regular shoots on the weekend, the latest being last weekend.

“The team has started training. We’ve been working a lot at the weekends and we are moving along nicely,” Persaud said adding that ammunition for the tournament will be in the country soon.

The GuyanaNRA has over the years produced the goods to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying high at the championships, and the world at large.

Last year, at the World Long Range Championship at Camp Perry, Ohio, USA the West Indies team featured more than 50% Guyanese shooters.

This year, the event is expected to feature shooters from Australia, England, Canada, USA and Scotland.