Next round of 2017 Scotiabank CONCACAF League set for August

THE Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) League Round of 16 is set to begin in the first week of August.

The Scotiabank CONCACAF League crowns a champion from among a field of 16 qualified club teams from Central America and the Caribbean. The pairings for the Round of 16 of the premier edition of CONCACAF’s newest club competition were revealed at a draw in Miami last month.

First-leg matches of the Round of 16 are scheduled to be played August 1-3, and will begin in Central America with action featuring Chorrillo FC (PAN) v CD Honduras Progreso (HON) and Santos de Guapiles FC (CRC) v San Juan Jabloteh (TRI).

The Scotiabank CONCACAF League kicks off across eight countries in Central America and the Caribbean.

The next evening CD Plaza Amador (PAN) will travel to Jamaica to face Portmore United FC (JAM), followed by CD Aguila (SLV) v Real Esteli FC (NCA) and Platense FC (HON) v Alianza FC (SLV).

The first-leg matches will be completed on Thursday night, with matches in Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua and Honduras. Central FC (TRI) will host Deportivo Arabe Unido (PAN), CD Walter Ferretti (NCA) will face the Belmopan Bandits (BLZ) and CD Olimpia (HON) will take on LD Alajuelense (CRC), in a Central American ‘Clásico’..

The second-leg Round of 16 matches will be played the following week, August 8-10, beginning with San Juan Jabloteh (TRI) vs. Santos de Guapiles FC (CRC), Real Esteli FC (NCA) vs CD Aguila (SLV) and Alianza FC (SLV) vs Platense FC (HON).

Play will continue Wednesday night with CD Plaza Amador (PAN) v Portmore United FC (JAM) and CD Honduras Progreso (HON) vs Chorrillo FC (PAN). The final three matches of the Round of 16, will see Central FC (TRI) at Deportivo Arabe Unido (PAN), Belmopan Bandits (BLZ) at home vs CD Walter Ferretti (NCA) and LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs CD Olimpia (HON), in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The range of dates for the first leg quarterfinals, to be played among the eight Round of 16 winners is August 15-17. The second-leg quarterfinals are scheduled for August 22-24.

The championship home-and-away final of the Scotiabank CONCACAF League is scheduled for October. The tournament champions earn a ticket to join 15 additional club qualifiers from across the region including Canada, Mexico and the United States, in the revamped Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

The next edition of the Champions League will be played from February to April.