Minibus driver freed of ‘cocaine in fish’ charge

CITY Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday freed a 28-year-old minibus driver, who was accused of trafficking 18 pounds of cocaine in frozen fish at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Shafur Ali of La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara was found not guilty of the drug trafficking charge on the grounds that prosecutor, David Mansfield failed to prove key elements in the case.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Ali had 9.044 kilograms of cocaine in his possession on June 8, 2016, for the purpose of trafficking. The accused was represented by Attorney, Bernard DaSilva.

Ali was jointly charge with his sister Lazena Imrazie, 22, of Lot 8 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, but the matter was dismissed against her in August last.

According to reports, ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch intercepted and seized the cocaine in a cargo shipment of frozen fish at the CJIA.

The court heard that the defendant declared 33 boxes of fish to be exported; routine checks were done on the cargo by the ranks and the cocaine was found concealed inside of the seafood.

The defence attorney claimed that Ali had no knowledge or possession of the prohibited drug. Ali rents a fish plant that is operated by a third party and asserted that he plays no part in the processing of the fish.