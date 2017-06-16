Miner bailed on simple larceny charge

A Miner was on Friday released on $200,000 bail by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman on a simple larceny charge.

Ray Reid of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara denied that on June 11, 2017 at 1-11 Mile Madiha, Potaro River he stole $150,000 cash, property of Parsram. Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves told the court that the defendant is employed by Parsram.

According to the Prosecutor, on the day in question, the virtual complainant left the said money on his table in his home and went outside. While outside, the accused asked for a drink of water and the man permitted him to enter the home.

However, when Parsram returned inside, he saw the accused running out the house and the said money was missing. The matter was reported to the police and Reid was arrested. The court heard that the accused initially admitted stealing the money and took the police to a nearby gas station where he hid $39,000 in an old engine.

Magistrate Latchman released Reid on $200,000 bail since the prosecutor made no objection and adjourned the matter to June 27, 2017.