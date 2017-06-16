Linden youth charged with posting nude photos of ex-girlfriend

A Linden resident was on Friday charged with posting nudes photos of his ex-girlfriend on social media.
Keon Grosvenor, 22, a Security Officer at Bosai Mineral Plant, appeared before City Magistrate, Leron Daly and was released on $50,000 bail after denying the charge.
Particulars of the charge alleged that between January 2 and January 3, 2017 at Eve Leary, Grosvenor circulated nude photos of Machaon Cooper with intent to corrupt public moral.
According to reports, Grosvenor and Cooper were in relationship during which the defendant bought a cellphone for the woman. However, when the relationship ended, Grosvenor took the phone from the woman, which still contained her nude images. Police Prosecutor, Preston John made no objection to Grosvenor being released on bail. The matter was adjourned to June 30, 2017.