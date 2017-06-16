GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flower Power U-17 tourney begins this weekend

THE GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Intra-Association tournament will begin this weekend in three Regional Member Associations (RMAs).

This second phase of the tournament will see matches in the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (Esseq../Pom.. FA), Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) and Berbice Football Association (BFA) today and tomorrow.

The UDFA will host two matches at the Wisburg ground, BFA will also host two, one each at the Burnham Park and No.5 ground respectively while Esseq./Pom. FA will host three matches at the New Opportunity Corps ground and Queenstown Community Centre ground respectively.

In an invited comment, GFF’s Competitions Director Ian Alves said, “In alignment with the GFF’s focus on youth development, we look forward with eager anticipation to the restart of the ‘Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 league’ which continues to bring to the fore future prospects for national selection at the senior level.”

The tournament’s recommencement follows a presentation of the cheques to the respective RMAs on Friday, 9th June, 2017 in the Boardroom of the GFF. This is geared towards addressing costs related to the operations of the tournament.