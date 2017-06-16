Fisherman gets 8 years for manslaughter

Satesh Dias, a fisherman was on Friday sentenced to eight years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an incident that resulted in the death of his friend.

In handing down his sentence, Justice Singh told the court that he has taken into account the early plea of the accused, his expression of remorse, and his willingness to learn to read and write while being incarcerated. The judge added that he also noted that the accused provoked the situation.

Dias and his friend, Mahendra Singh were imbibing when an argument ensued and he dealt Singh called “Pitbull” a lash to the head with a bottle. In his plea of mitigation, Defence Attorney Maxwell McKay told the court that his 28-year-old client is a father of nine children and a model prisoner, who is engaged in Bible studies in jail.

He added that Dias has accepted responsibility for his actions and is very remorseful. McKay asked the court for a lenient sentence so that Dias will be able to come out from jail in good time, be reunited with his family and give back to his community.

But State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy asked that Dias receive the maximum sentence for his actions. Dias on his part told the court that he is sorry for what happened and asked for mercy in his sentencing.

According to the State’s case, between April 1-2, 2014, Dias allegedly lashed the deceased with a bottle in the head during a heated row while they were consuming alcohol at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.