Cuban nationals deported after overstaying in Guyana

Four Cuban nationals were on Friday charged and fined $20,000 by City Magistrate Leron Daly for overstaying their time in Guyana.

Yendry Carrion, Yordan Sotolomgo, Yuliach Galafe and Odalys Dias were all unrepresented and denied the charges. Carrion was charged with overstaying his time in Guyana from January 2, 2017 to June 15, 2017 after being permitted to stay from December 2, 2016 to January 1, 2017.

Sotolomgo was charged with overstaying his time in Guyana from January 6, 2017 to June 15, 2017 after being permitted to stay from December 6, 2016 to January 5, 2017.

Galafe was charged with overstaying his time in Guyana from May 3, 2017 to June 14, 2017 after being permitted to stay from February 28, 2017 to May 2, 2017. Dias was charged with overstaying her time in Guyana from May 12, 2017 to June 15, 2017 after being permitted to stay from March 1, 2017 to May 11, 2017.

With the aid of an interpreter, each foreign national pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency. The Magistrate fined each of the nationals $20,000 and ordered that they be deported to Cuba.