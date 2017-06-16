3 years jail for duo who broke into stores

Two men were on Friday sentenced to serve three years imprisonment after confessing to breaking into two stores along Hadfield Street, Georgetown and carting away items.

Sadeek Mohammed and Rabindra Neerman appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly, jointly charged with two counts of break and enter with larceny. Particulars of the first charge stated that between June 9 and June 11, 2017 they broke and entered the Guyana Agriculture Union and stole three paintings, a radio, a water bottle and a quantity of items totaling $82,200.

It is further stated that during the same time, the men broke and entered Khan’s Auto Sales and stole a DVR, six cars lights, a laptop, 10 tape decks, among other items to the value of $780,000, property of Mohammed Khan.

Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves told the court that Khan secured his business place and went out; upon his return he noticed that the place was broken into and that the items mentioned in the charge were missing.

A report was filed with the police and acting on information, Mohamed and Neerman were arrested. The duo did not have legal representation and the stolen items were recovered. The Magistrate sentenced the men to three years imprisonment on each charges, which will run concurrently.