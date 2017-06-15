Police foil robbery -recover stolen items, suspects escape

A police officer attached to the Albion Police Station came in for high praises when he managed to foil a robbery in progress in the area.

Constable 23653 Jacobe McCallman acted on his intuition when he noticed a suspicious car parked in front of a business place, situated a few houses in the opposite direction of the Albion Police Station.

According to reports at around 02:00hrs on Wednesday, three men broke and entered the business place of Andrew’s Stationery Computers and Car Auto Sales at Lot 10 Albion Front, Corentyne ,Berbice. The men gained entry into the business by breaking four padlocks on the front door and carted off with items totaling $1,915,000. The items included 10 Amplifiers, two laptops, an inverter, a battery, ten car decks, eleven speakers, one camera set and $68,000 cash from the register along with the surveillance footage.

Proprietor, Andrew Motiram, told Guyana Chronicle that he was informed of the incident by ranks of the police mobile patrol. He said he immediately visited the scene and was shocked to find his place opened and parts of the store ransacked with items left at the entrance.

This newspaper understands that after Constable McCallman noticed the suspicious vehicle, he decided to walk towards the business, and upon getting closer, noticed two men packing items into a burgundy car.

As the cop got closer, he noticed one of the men pulling an object out of his waist and it was at this point that Constable McCallman fired two shots in the air. According to reports, the two men jumped into the vehicle and drove away. They left behind the third accomplice in the store, however he quickly emerged and ran through a street and despite the efforts of the police, the man escaped.

A mobile police patrol was informed of the incident and while heading to the location, ranks noticed a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car and decided to follow it. The chase ended at Reef Section, Rose Hall Town where the getaway car crashed.

The suspects exited the vehicle and made good their escape. The abandoned car, PHH 3733, was subsequently pulled out by the police and the stolen items were recovered in the car .The car and the items are lodged at the Albion Police Station.

Meanwhile, Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam confirmed that the owner of the car, Freddie Butler, who resides at Section B Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

However, this newspaper was informed that prior to his arrest, Butler turned up at the Whim Police Station and reported that his car was stolen. He told police that the car was hijacked and that he was tied up and thrown out of the car at Auchlyne Cemetery, which is a village away from Whim Police Station.

The man told police that he was hired to take the men to Berbice. But according to the Commander, Butler’s story is not “checking out,” hence he remains in custody.

“We are checking the timings he claimed he crossed the Berbice Bridge, among others. His story is not matching,” the Commander said.