Guyanese nationals charged with raping girl in Barbados

[Barbados Today] – Two Guyanese nationals, a man and woman, are now on remand after appearing in a Bridgetown Court on a rape charge.

It is alleged that Carla Alexis Martin, 37, and Sean Christopher Nelson, 29, both of Kings Street, St Michael, had sexual intercourse with a female on June 11, 2017 knowing that she did not consent to the act or was reckless as to whether she consented.

The two were not required to plead to the indictable charge when they appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Wednesday.

Prosecutor in the case, Sergeant Cameron Gibbons, objected to bail on several grounds, including the seriousness of the offence and the alleged victim’s tender age.

However, Martin, in her application for bail, told Magistrate Cuffy-Sergeant that she knew nothing “bout what the girl say ‘bout me”, while Nelson submitted that they would not be in the area and “will not interfere” with the complainant, even as he denied having any knowledge of what was being alleged.

However, their applications were denied and the two were remanded to prison until July 12.