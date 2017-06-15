5% decrease in serious crimes – police stats

The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 5% decrease in serious crimes at the end of May, 2017 relative to the same period last year.
According to statistics released by the force on Thursday, there is a 27% decrease in murder; a 3% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where firearms were used; a 1% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a 14% increase in Robberies where no instruments were used; a 60% increase in Robbery with Violence; a 10% increase in Robbery with Aggravation; a 60% increase in Larceny from the Person; a 10% increase in Rape; a 1% decrease in Burglary and a 21% decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.
A breakdown in the categories of the forty-seven (47) murders is as follows:
Disorderly – 22
Domestic – 09
Robbery – 08
Execution – 04
Unknown – 03
Others – 01
Firearms Seized
Sixty-four illegal firearms have been taken off the streets so far for this year, compared to 29 for the corresponding period last year.
Breakdown is as follow:
Pistols – 39
Revolvers – 08
Shotgun – 09
Rifles – 08
Seizures as per division:
‘A’- 27
‘B’- 05
‘C’- 07
‘D’- 05
‘E’- 01
‘F’- 19