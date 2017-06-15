5% decrease in serious crimes – police stats

The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 5% decrease in serious crimes at the end of May, 2017 relative to the same period last year.

According to statistics released by the force on Thursday, there is a 27% decrease in murder; a 3% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where firearms were used; a 1% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a 14% increase in Robberies where no instruments were used; a 60% increase in Robbery with Violence; a 10% increase in Robbery with Aggravation; a 60% increase in Larceny from the Person; a 10% increase in Rape; a 1% decrease in Burglary and a 21% decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.

A breakdown in the categories of the forty-seven (47) murders is as follows:

Disorderly – 22

Domestic – 09

Robbery – 08

Execution – 04

Unknown – 03

Others – 01

Firearms Seized

Sixty-four illegal firearms have been taken off the streets so far for this year, compared to 29 for the corresponding period last year.

Breakdown is as follow:

Pistols – 39

Revolvers – 08

Shotgun – 09

Rifles – 08

Seizures as per division:

‘A’- 27

‘B’- 05

‘C’- 07

‘D’- 05

‘E’- 01

‘F’- 19