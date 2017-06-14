Underground economy on the retreat-GTUC

THE GUYANA Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has recognised the near collapse of the underground economy here, but it is calling on the administration to institute an economic programmne to realise increase and expansion of wealth for citizens.

In a statement dealing with a wide range of issues, the GTUC said the administration must recognise it has a responsibility to institute an economic programmne to realise increase and expansion of wealth for citizens. “Willy-nilly approaches to give impression an economic plan exists will not do,” the umbrella trade union body said. It added that since the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), instituted during the Desmond Hoyte Administration, Guyana has not had the benefit of similar programme. “Thankfully the underground economy is on the retreat but government must establish a programme for legitimate wealth to flow and stem the deepening of economic woes.”

The union also complained that several attempts to engage Government consistent with Articles 38 and 149C of the Guyana Constitution continue to be ignored. “GTUC in exercising its responsibility to society, shall speak out stridently on issues of national import that impact governance and the workers’ welfare-past, present and potential. The federation shall continue the rejection of the Bharrat Jagdeo/Donald Ramotar exclusionary governance, given it conflicts with the Principal Objective of the political system outlined in Article 13. APNU and AFC, in Opposition, condemned this unconstitutional management, campaigned on and committed to uphold the said Article, which remains critical for stability and nation building. Government is being put on notice that since the State was designed to be managed by the Rule Of Law it would be held accountable for ensuring so.”

Areas of improvement

Acknowledging that the areas of improvement in governance by the two-year old APNU+AFC Administration are noted, the GTUC said at the same time it desires not partial/selective improvement in performance or enforcement of laws, but full compliance to the principles of good governance and respect for the Guyana Constitution and Laws. “GTUC notes with concern the hodge podge and reckless approaches in decision-making. Several instances show clear absence of issues being well thought out, mindful of the impact on society- political, cultural, social and economic. Such conduct will not redound to the benefit of all, nor create conducive atmosphere for social cohesion to thrive. Social cohesion cannot thrive where there remains exclusion, un-necessary conflicts, disregard for time-honoured principles, laws, international conventions and charters. National unity, inclusionary democracy and the promised “Good Life” won’t be for all governing by command, gut-feelings, sectional and self-interest.”

Additionally, the union said the country’s natural resources belong to the people and must be exploited for their benefit and where possible their direct involvement respected. “GTUC is concerned about Government’s engagement with China with the aim of investing in our gold industry, given its track record. GTUC is not opposed to foreign investors but to the preferential treatment given for the exploitation of our resources, while Guyanese are denied opportunities to do so. The syndicate miners are protesting to get access to land for their own economic survival and are being ignored by Government. The Chinese’s track record in Marriott, BaiShanLin (forestry and gold), and the construction of the over US$200M Skeldon Factory, which is a white elephant, requiring tens of millions to repair, cannot be ignored. Guyanese continue to get the short end of skewed investments and have to suffer the consequences, including repayment of laws, agreements violated, and local workers denied employment,” GTUC contended.

The union calls for meaningful public engagement on the future of the oil and natural gas industry, noting that it is not enough to have public advertisement inviting people to meetings. “There must be serious approach that includes Government, Opposition, Business, Trade Union and other stakeholders in national conversations on how this industry will be developed, resources exploited, and laws put in place for citizens/workers’ benefit. Government must not be allowed to singularly make decisions on this major development.”