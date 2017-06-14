‘Threatening language’ lands man in court

A MAN was placed on $40,000 bail by city magistrate Sunil Scarce after being charged with using threatening language.

The allegation stated that on June 12, 2017, in Georgetown, he used threatening language to Kimberly Kendel.

The court heard that the defendant and the virtual complainant had once shared a relationship; that on the day in question, while the virtual complainant was in front of her house, the defendant, who is allegedly in the habit of threatening her, told her that he will make sure he kills her before the year is out.

The matter was adjourned until June 27.