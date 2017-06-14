Several ex-servicemen served under the PPP

Dear Editor,

STABROEK News, June 17,2017, published a very curious letter to the editor by Clement J Rohee under the caption, “ There is concern over the sidelining of civilians because of military appointments to public post.” The article contains a long list of retired members of the Joint Services who were employed by the current Government.

However, there was no mention of those who served in the previous Government. I can vividly recall visiting Jonestown in Region One after the massacre. Despite the massive destruction at that location, where 913 persons committed suicide or were murdered, I saw a signboard standing firmly on a platform with the following bold letters, “Those Who Cannot Remember The Past Are Condemned To Repeat It.” These words were appropriate then, there are even more relevant today to the issue under review.

Rohee gave us his spin of things – one side of the coin — but neglected to mention the other side. Perhaps because of the constraint of space, there was an act of omission. Let there be some degree of balance and no subtle attempt to distort history. Here is a list of some distinguished members of the Joint Services who after retirement served the previous Government in diverse capacities, including working with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Serial Number Names of Officers Rank Held at Retirement 1. Norman Mc Clean Major-General – G. D. F 2. Joseph Singh Major-General – G. D. F 3. Michael Atherly Brigadier – G. D. F 4. Chabilall Ramsarup Colonel – G. D. F 5. Sydney James Colonel – G. D. F 6. Angela Johnson Major – G. D. F 7. Floyd Levi An officer in the G. D. F. Correct rank not known 8. Floyd Mc Donald Commissioner of Police 9. Sultan Kassim Deputy Commissioner of Police 10 Derick Thompson Deputy Commissioner of Police 11. Edward Wills Deputy Commissioner of Police 12. Alvin Smith Deputy Commissioner of Police 13. Henry Chester Deputy Commissioner of Police 14.

Mohamed Jameer Deputy Commissioner of Police 15. Shiraz Usmanali Assistant Commissioner of Police 16. Ovid Glasgow Assistant Commissioner of Police 17. Eddington Tappin Assistant Commissioner of Police 18. Welton Trotz Assistant Commissioner of Police 19. Paulette Morrison Assistant Commissioner of Police 20. Carol Primo Assistant Commissioner of Police 21. Philbert Adams Assistant Commissioner of Police 22. Keith John Assistant Commissioner of Police 23 Krishna Lakhraj Assistant Commissioner of Police 24 Greta Mc Donald Senior Superintendent of Police 25 Clinton Conway Assistant Commissioner of Police

Many of the above-mentioned retirees easily rolled over to the government of the day and are delivering the highest quality of service to the citizens of Guyana as they did under the previous administration. There are several more retired Joint Services officers who can be added to the list. However, I feel it is a good point to end the roster after citing 25 names. Please permit me to be pellucid for fear of being branded political. I was never a member of any political party. I have no party card. I never voted at any General or Regional Elections. I have no political ambition. I am not holding any brief for the government. However, I have an abiding interest in law enforcement, hence my regular letters to the press. I believe in justice and fairplay. I am A-po-lit-i-cal.

Regards

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police, (retired)