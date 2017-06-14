Love triangle in the gardens

…pregnant woman charged for beating ‘cheating’ husband, lover

A PREGNANT woman, who was allegedly assaulted by her husband and his lover after she caught them in the Botanical Gardens, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with assault.

Kezia Phil, and her 36-year-old husband, Derrick Phil, both from Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and the lover, Sandra Spencer, were all charged with assault. Kezia Phil, who is eight-months pregnant, was charged with assaulting her husband and Spencer on June 8, 2017 at the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown.

Mrs. Phil pleaded guilty to the charges and explained that on the day in question, she was in a taxi heading to a doctor’s appointment when she saw her husband’s car proceeding along Vlissengen Road.

The woman further explained that the car drove into the Botanical Gardens and she was shocked because her husband told her that he was busy with work.

“I told the taxi driver to follow the car… I see when my husband drive up and park, then I saw them kissing up,” the pregnant woman told the court.

She added the she approached the vehicle and opened the passenger’s door.

“I open the door and tell her that I’m his wife… and she [Spencer] tell me wah duh gotta do with her,” Mrs. Phil pointed out.

According to the pregnant woman, Spencer slammed the car door on her tummy after which she [Mrs Phil] hit her [Spencer] with an umbrella.

During the altercation, Mrs. Phil alleged that her husband came out of the car and hit her [Mrs Phil] with the same umbrella.

Meanwhile, the husband and lover were also charged with assaulting the pregnant woman, however, Mrs. Phil dropped the matter against Spencer, which was dismissed by Magistrate Azore.

Mrs. Phil pointed out that she will be proceeding in the matter against her husband since he is in the habit of assaulting her, even though she has a restraining order against him.

Magistrate Azore released the husband on $35,000 bail and transferred the matter to City Magistrate, Dylon Bess, for June 15.